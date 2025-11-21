Nowel approche et logiquement en entrant dans la dernière ligne droite, les éditeurs balancent leurs dernières cartouches.



1 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 90,706 (New)

2 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 63,230 (2,135,057)

3 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 56,807 (New)

4 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 37,609 (1,243,096)

5 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 25,471 (775,955)

6 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 17,809 (90,992)

7 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 13,355 (278,287)

8 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision, 11/14/25) – 12,311 (New)

9 [SW2] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 12,201 (New)

10 [NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 6,856 (New)

11 [PS5] Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Gust, 11/13/25) – 6,275 (New)

12 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 5,958 (103,425)

13 [NSW] Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Gust, 11/13/25) – 5,467 (New)

14 [SW2] Yakuza Kiwami 2 (SEGA, 11/13/25) – 5,267 (New)

15 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,863 (8,253,703)

16 [NSW] Obungu to Issho Yurutto Pochitto Asobimasho (D3 Publisher, 11/13/25) – 4,307 (New)

17 [SW2] Yakuza Kiwami (SEGA, 11/13/25) – 4,122 (New)

18 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 4,107 (79,246)

19 [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 4,099 (111,172)

20 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,073 (4,045,105)

21 [NSW] Mushi Jingi Mezase! Saikyou no Mushi Nushi (Nippon Columbia, 11/13/25) – 3,732 (New)

22 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 3,687 (97,833)

23 [NSW] Beyblade X: EVOBATTLE (FuRyu, 11/13/25) – 2,609 (New)

24 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 2,600 (373,740)

25 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2,556 (6,470,544)

26 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,516 (1,412,216)

27 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 2,368 (182,644)

28 [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 2,009 (833,968 )

29 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 1,797 (148,134)

30 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 1,793 (5,814,303)