TOP 30 JAPON, beaucoup de titres
Nowel approche et logiquement en entrant dans la dernière ligne droite, les éditeurs balancent leurs dernières cartouches.

1 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 90,706 (New)
2 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 63,230 (2,135,057)
3 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 56,807 (New)
4 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 37,609 (1,243,096)
5 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 25,471 (775,955)
6 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 17,809 (90,992)
7 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 13,355 (278,287)
8 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision, 11/14/25) – 12,311 (New)
9 [SW2] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 12,201 (New)
10 [NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 6,856 (New)
11 [PS5] Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Gust, 11/13/25) – 6,275 (New)
12 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 5,958 (103,425)
13 [NSW] Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Gust, 11/13/25) – 5,467 (New)
14 [SW2] Yakuza Kiwami 2 (SEGA, 11/13/25) – 5,267 (New)
15 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,863 (8,253,703)
16 [NSW] Obungu to Issho Yurutto Pochitto Asobimasho (D3 Publisher, 11/13/25) – 4,307 (New)
17 [SW2] Yakuza Kiwami (SEGA, 11/13/25) – 4,122 (New)
18 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 4,107 (79,246)
19 [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 4,099 (111,172)
20 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,073 (4,045,105)
21 [NSW] Mushi Jingi Mezase! Saikyou no Mushi Nushi (Nippon Columbia, 11/13/25) – 3,732 (New)
22 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 3,687 (97,833)
23 [NSW] Beyblade X: EVOBATTLE (FuRyu, 11/13/25) – 2,609 (New)
24 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 2,600 (373,740)
25 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2,556 (6,470,544)
26 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,516 (1,412,216)
27 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 2,368 (182,644)
28 [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 2,009 (833,968 )
29 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 1,797 (148,134)
30 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 1,793 (5,814,303)
    posted the 11/21/2025 at 10:31 AM by newtechnix
    comments (9)
    newtechnix posted the 11/21/2025 at 10:36 AM
    On note l'effondrement de Donkey Kong Bananza

    Mario Kart 8 Dx s'éloigne du top 10 et montre si on en doutait que la Switch est en train de réussir sa transition avec dans le top 20 un nombre de titres plus élevé pur la Switch 2 que la Switch 1.
    cyr posted the 11/21/2025 at 11:20 AM
    newtechnix plus le parc switch2 va augmenter, plus les jeux vont se maintenir.....

    Apres donkey peut remonter, surtout en cas de fort boust des ventes de la switch2

    C'est la deuxième cartouche majeur de la switch2. A moins que....kirby air rides trouve sont public au Japon...
    rocan posted the 11/21/2025 at 11:22 AM
    cyr Kirby Air Riders obtenait environ 400,000 votes Famitsu.. On peut s'attendre à un lancement à 200,000 ou 250,000 minimum au Japon !
    j9999 posted the 11/21/2025 at 11:23 AM
    Bin finalement les titres Nintendo ne vampirisent plus autant le marché. C'est peut etre un choix stratégique et c'est plutôt une bonne chose. Les jeux tiers peuvent avoir un place plus importante
    rocan posted the 11/21/2025 at 11:26 AM
    rocan 493,000*
    marchand2sable posted the 11/21/2025 at 02:25 PM
    NG4 est introuvable pour le coup...c'est une véritable catastrophe si le jeu a bide...
    benichou posted the 11/21/2025 at 05:09 PM
    newtechnix pas étonnant c’est 1 jeu de plateforme tellement moyen avec zéro replay value
    ducknsexe posted the 11/21/2025 at 06:23 PM
    Dokey kong Bananza un jeu de plate-forme magnifique, magnétisme et tres fun.

    91 % metacritic
    3,49 millions d' unités vendu.

    Une franche réussite.
