Nowel approche et logiquement en entrant dans la dernière ligne droite, les éditeurs balancent leurs dernières cartouches.
1 [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 90,706 (New)
2 [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 63,230 (2,135,057)
3 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru (Konami, 11/13/25) – 56,807 (New)
4 [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 37,609 (1,243,096)
5 [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 25,471 (775,955)
6 [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 17,809 (90,992)
7 [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 13,355 (278,287)
8 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision, 11/14/25) – 12,311 (New)
9 [SW2] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 12,201 (New)
10 [NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 6,856 (New)
11 [PS5] Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Gust, 11/13/25) – 6,275 (New)
12 [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 5,958 (103,425)
13 [NSW] Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack (Gust, 11/13/25) – 5,467 (New)
14 [SW2] Yakuza Kiwami 2 (SEGA, 11/13/25) – 5,267 (New)
15 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,863 (8,253,703)
16 [NSW] Obungu to Issho Yurutto Pochitto Asobimasho (D3 Publisher, 11/13/25) – 4,307 (New)
17 [SW2] Yakuza Kiwami (SEGA, 11/13/25) – 4,122 (New)
18 [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 4,107 (79,246)
19 [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 4,099 (111,172)
20 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,073 (4,045,105)
21 [NSW] Mushi Jingi Mezase! Saikyou no Mushi Nushi (Nippon Columbia, 11/13/25) – 3,732 (New)
22 [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 3,687 (97,833)
23 [NSW] Beyblade X: EVOBATTLE (FuRyu, 11/13/25) – 2,609 (New)
24 [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 2,600 (373,740)
25 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 2,556 (6,470,544)
26 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 2,516 (1,412,216)
27 [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 2,368 (182,644)
28 [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 2,009 (833,968 )
29 [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 1,797 (148,134)
30 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 1,793 (5,814,303)
posted the 11/21/2025 at 10:31 AM by newtechnix
Mario Kart 8 Dx s'éloigne du top 10 et montre si on en doutait que la Switch est en train de réussir sa transition avec dans le top 20 un nombre de titres plus élevé pur la Switch 2 que la Switch 1.
Apres donkey peut remonter, surtout en cas de fort boust des ventes de la switch2
C'est la deuxième cartouche majeur de la switch2. A moins que....kirby air rides trouve sont public au Japon...
91 % metacritic
3,49 millions d' unités vendu.
Une franche réussite.