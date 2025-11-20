Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Pokemon Pokopia
name : Pokemon Pokopia
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : simulation et gestion
474
Likes
Likers
link49
articles : 18662
visites since opening : 31542875
link49 > blog
[Switch 2] Pokopia : A ce prix là, c'est déjà un peu plus intéressant


Carrefour a à son tour lancé les réservations pour ce titre. Ils affichent un prix de 59.99 euros, soit le plus bas pour le moment. Les autres revendeurs devraient peut-être s'aligner ultérieurement. A ce prix là, vous allez le prendre ou pas?

Source : https://www.carrefour.fr/p/pokemon-pokopia-switch-2-nintendo-0045496313838/
    posted the 11/20/2025 at 05:39 AM by link49
    comments (5)
    cyr posted the 11/20/2025 at 05:59 AM
    Perso non. Je prend qu'en démat. 50€; max. Donc pas avant longtemps.
    kiryukazuma posted the 11/20/2025 at 06:00 AM
    Pour 20 balles Dragon quest builders 2...
    pimoody posted the 11/20/2025 at 06:04 AM
    Bah non, toujours pas perso
    En plus c’est du GCK, donc même à 40 je le prends pas en boite.
    link49 posted the 11/20/2025 at 06:14 AM
    Je pense qu'on aura pas plus bas. Le mieux serait que la Fnac s'aligne, vu que j'ai plein de bon de 10 euros.
    ootaniisensei posted the 11/20/2025 at 06:35 AM
    Non, c'est un jeu qui devrait pas coûté plus de 30 balles
