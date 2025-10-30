profile
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
7
name : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X
FF7 x Clair Obscur
Jeux Multiplateformes

Nicholas Maxson-Francombe Directeur Artistique de Clair Obscur et Tetsuya Nomura Directeur Creatif de FF7 Remake.





https://x.com/expedition33/status/1983995413956108528
    posted the 10/30/2025 at 09:07 PM by aozora78
    comments (7)
    kurosu posted the 10/30/2025 at 09:10 PM
    Les 2 sont laids
    forte posted the 10/30/2025 at 09:11 PM
    Du coup c'est quoi l'évent ? Des skins dans les jeux ?
    guiguif posted the 10/30/2025 at 09:11 PM
    Mouais bah que ce soit l'un ou l'autre, ils ont fait mieux.
    losz posted the 10/30/2025 at 09:16 PM
    C'est moche.
    natedrake posted the 10/30/2025 at 09:24 PM
    Square Enix va racheter Sandfall, on va voir flou.
    kikoo31 posted the 10/30/2025 at 09:37 PM
    altendorf posted the 10/30/2025 at 09:40 PM
    C'est tellement fait à l'arrache
