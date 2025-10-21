profile
Kirby Air Riders
name : Kirby Air Riders
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : course
[Evenement] Kirby Air Riders Direct 2 / Date


Date : 23 Octobre 2025 / 15H
Durée : 1H !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__VuTCglMpY
    natedrake
    posted the 10/21/2025 at 01:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    natedrake posted the 10/21/2025 at 01:50 PM
    Ah oui, quand même ! Quasiment la même durée qu'un gros Nintendo Direct.

    Sakurai a encore beaucoup de choses à nous dire sur le jeu, ça promet.
    shinz0 posted the 10/21/2025 at 01:50 PM
    "Encore ça fait beaucoup là non ?"
    yanssou posted the 10/21/2025 at 01:54 PM
    1h de sieste
