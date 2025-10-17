accueil
link49
name :
Ninja Gaiden 4
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
PlatinumGames
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Itagaki - Le message de Team NINJA
ex-Twitter
-
https://x.com/TeamNINJAStudio/status/1978756897231798606
tags :
dead or alive
koei tecmo
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/17/2025 at 07:20 AM by
masharu
comments (
0
)
