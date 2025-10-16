profile
Un biopic manga sur Masahiro Sakurai




Chapter 1 : “Boy Sakurai and Games” — Le jeune Sakurai et les jeux
Chapter 2 : “The Birth of Kirby of the Stars!” — La naissance de Kirby des étoiles !
Chapter 3 : “The Beginning of the Great Battle” — Le début de la grande bataille
Chapter 4 : “Sora Limited Company Established!” — La création de Sora Ltd !
Chapter 5 : “Inheritance” — L’héritage
Chapter 6 : “A Light for the Future” — Une lumière pour l’avenir

La sortie du manga est prévue au Japon le 18 novembre 2025

SwitchActu
    thejoke
    posted the 10/16/2025 at 05:15 PM
    comments
    kikoo31 posted the 10/16/2025 at 07:15 PM
    Pas de chapitre sur Ssb?
