name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
Return to Silent Hill: Nouvelle video du prochain film
Nouvelle video promo pour le film avec notamment la présence d'Akira Yamahoka

    pimoody
    posted the 10/16/2025 at 12:19 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    pimoody posted the 10/16/2025 at 02:57 AM
    Niveau réal je m’en fait pas, j’aimerais d’ailleurs qu’il puisse faire d’avantage de film tant il a une vrai esthétique et ambiance dans ses films. Par contre niveau FX, faut voir au moment de la sortie, là en l’état c’est pas très engageant sur cet aspect.
