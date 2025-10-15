profile
Terminator 2D : No Fate
name : Terminator 2D : No Fate
platform : PC
editor : Reef Entertainment
developer : Bitmap Bureau
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
nicolasgourry
[Multi] Terminator 2D : NO FATE / Nouveau trailer



Date de sortie : 26 Novembre 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BuQ5eP0zNI
    posted the 10/15/2025 at 06:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    cyr posted the 10/15/2025 at 06:46 PM
    Mouai....je reste sur ma position
    defcon5 posted the 10/15/2025 at 06:55 PM
    est ce qu'on connait le prix ?
    zekk posted the 10/15/2025 at 06:56 PM
    Ça a l'air quand bien cool
    negan posted the 10/15/2025 at 06:58 PM
    Vu le prix ca attendra 20 euros
    spartan1985 posted the 10/15/2025 at 07:07 PM
    defcon5 La version boîte day one édition est a 55 balles, et il y a un collector a 110.
