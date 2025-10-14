Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Switch 2] Bientôt une officialisation pour Assassin’s Creed Shadows?
Billbil-kun, qui a précédemment rapporté des informations précises sur les détaillants, affirme que la date de sortie est le 5 décembre 2025.



Une annonce devrait être faite dans un avenir proche.

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/assassins-creed-shadows-looking-like-a-lock-for-nintendo-switch-2/
    posted the 10/14/2025 at 03:50 PM by link49
