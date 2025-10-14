profile
GTA 6 : question comique/con
Solarr the PC Master
Et si GTA 6 était repoussé sans cesse jusqu'à sortir sur PS6 / XBOX Z avec leurs supers NPU embarqués ?

Ce serait la plus grosse attente (justifiée...) de l'histoire.
    posted the 10/14/2025 at 02:41 PM by solarr
    comments (6)
    taiko posted the 10/14/2025 at 02:49 PM
    Aucun intérêt. Ils veulent te le vendre sur current gen et next gen. Tacheteras le jeu 2 fois. Plus intéressant pour eux.
    gasmok2 posted the 10/14/2025 at 03:03 PM
    taiko
    Exactement.
    Ils vont vendre leur jeu sur 3 générations + PC
    PS5/PS6/PS7
    Tout comme GTA5 sur PS3/PS4/PS5

    Comme dirait John Connor "Argent facile"
    altendorf posted the 10/14/2025 at 03:16 PM
    Ils vont faire comme GTA 5, il y a trop d'argent à se faire
    keiku posted the 10/14/2025 at 03:18 PM
    la plus grosse attente suivie de la plus grosse déception
    bladagun posted the 10/14/2025 at 03:34 PM
    Comme si allaient perdre de l'argent volontairement
    rogeraf posted the 10/14/2025 at 04:24 PM
    Mais non ... Et puis il est dispo en version pirate déja depuis plus de 2 ans !!
