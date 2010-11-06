accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Super Mario Galaxy 2
platform :
Nintendo Wii
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
multiplayer :
1 à 2 (local)
european release date :
06/11/2010
us release date :
05/23/2010
japanese release date :
05/27/2010
official website :
http://www.nintendo.co.jp/wii/sb4j/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
[Switch] Mario Galaxy 1 & 2 : Nintendo met en avant les notes reçues
Nintendo a publié une bande-annonce des éloges reçues par les jeux Super Mario Galaxy 1 et 2.
Voici la vidéo:
"À mon avis, deux des meilleurs jeux de tous les temps."
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/contents/53783-super-mario-galaxy-super-mario-galaxy-2-accolades-trailer/
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 10/12/2025 at 06:14 PM by
link49
comments (
9
)
chreasy97
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 06:17 PM
Nintendo a vu que le jeu ne se vend pas trés bien.
.
Cette mise en avant est faite pour stimuler les ventes et préparer noel.
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 06:22 PM
Les joueurs attendent plutôt Mario galaxy 3
judebox
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 06:29 PM
ducknsexe
Ça aurait été bien pour les 40 ans de Mario ouais
fdestroyer
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 06:31 PM
C'est pas un peu débile de mettre en avant ees notes de jeux de 2007 et 2009? J'veux dire on savait très bien ce qu'ils valaient, ils allaient pas devenir moins bon
richterbelmont
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 06:41 PM
Rien que la jouabilité en mode portable fait que ces notes ne sont pas justifiées
ratchet
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 06:42 PM
L'article est à l'image de l'image. Du vide avec du vieux.
newtechnix
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 06:47 PM
Alors même si ce jeu est soit disant destiné à l'anniversaire de Mario...
Le timing est clairement assez mauvais et le prix aussi.
Ce style de jeu doit sortir quand tu es en haut de la vague et avec une dynamique.
Ni au lancement d'une machine.
Ni à la fin de vie (surtout si en plus tu lances la Switch 2 ).
Le Mario 3D All-star était parfait d'autant qu'ils ont crée la hip à cause d'un format édition limitée...
playshtayshen
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 06:59 PM
Lamentable
metroidvania
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 07:26 PM
Je découvre ces 2 jeux maintenant. Put1 la claque dans la gueule. Incroyable
