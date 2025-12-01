accueil
profile
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6624
visites since opening :
11838815
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Square-Enix annonce un nouveau Dissidia Final Fantasy
Sur mobile.
Voilà.
A noter le "Team Boss Battle Arena".
https://www.gematsu.com/2025/10/new-dissidia-final-fantasy-title-for-ios-android-to-be-announced-on-october-14
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/12/2025 at 10:26 AM by
guiguif
comments (
6
)
natedrake
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 10:32 AM
Avant même de cliquer sur le titre, je savais que ce serait sur mobile.
Square Enix.
aggrekuma
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 10:36 AM
l'assenseur emotionnel
jacquescechirac
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 10:39 AM
Ce don de toujours viser à côté quand même
shido
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 10:40 AM
Donc il ferme le dissidia sur mobile pour t'en sortir un autre deux ans plus tard , SE les amis
shanks
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 10:57 AM
J'ai voulu la faire mais le putaclic se doit d'être accessible à chacun
wickette
posted
the 10/12/2025 at 11:06 AM
Square Enix, franchement comment on peut expliquer la forme de Capcom, de Konami meme qui signe un retour assez triomphant.. et eux à coté ?
Si c’etait le marché ou les anciennes franchises qui se renouvelaient pas ok, mais monster hunter, resident evil, silent hill eux ils arrivent, avec une bonne direction à se renouveler et exister, parfois avec de très grosses ventes.
Toujours à coté de la plaque Square…
