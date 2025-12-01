profile
all
Square-Enix annonce un nouveau Dissidia Final Fantasy
Sur mobile.
Voilà.

A noter le "Team Boss Battle Arena".

https://www.gematsu.com/2025/10/new-dissidia-final-fantasy-title-for-ios-android-to-be-announced-on-october-14
    posted the 10/12/2025 at 10:26 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    natedrake posted the 10/12/2025 at 10:32 AM
    Avant même de cliquer sur le titre, je savais que ce serait sur mobile.

    Square Enix.
    aggrekuma posted the 10/12/2025 at 10:36 AM
    l'assenseur emotionnel
    jacquescechirac posted the 10/12/2025 at 10:39 AM
    Ce don de toujours viser à côté quand même
    shido posted the 10/12/2025 at 10:40 AM
    Donc il ferme le dissidia sur mobile pour t'en sortir un autre deux ans plus tard , SE les amis
    shanks posted the 10/12/2025 at 10:57 AM
    J'ai voulu la faire mais le putaclic se doit d'être accessible à chacun
    wickette posted the 10/12/2025 at 11:06 AM
    Square Enix, franchement comment on peut expliquer la forme de Capcom, de Konami meme qui signe un retour assez triomphant.. et eux à coté ?

    Si c’etait le marché ou les anciennes franchises qui se renouvelaient pas ok, mais monster hunter, resident evil, silent hill eux ils arrivent, avec une bonne direction à se renouveler et exister, parfois avec de très grosses ventes.

    Toujours à coté de la plaque Square…
