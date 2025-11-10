profile
Ninja Gaiden 4
name : Ninja Gaiden 4
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : PlatinumGames
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Ninja Gaiden 4: Un personnage connu fait son retour
Le jeu semble dans la nature et les leaks commencent a tomber dont le retour de la classico Ayane qui a subit un nouveau lifting.

    posted the 10/11/2025 at 11:59 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    aozora78 posted the 10/11/2025 at 12:17 PM
    J'ai vraiment l'impression de voir des personnages au look de fin 90 début 2000 ahah. Pas dans les graphismes hein mais dans le Character Design.
    lastmajor posted the 10/11/2025 at 12:24 PM
    aozora78 En fait, elle a de faux air du Major Kusanagi de Ghost in the Shell ici. En beaucoup moins stylé bien sur...
    soulfull posted the 10/11/2025 at 12:52 PM
    J'adoooore Ayane étaitvmon perso préféré dans Doa et je ma teouve super classe ici. Bon je vais arrêter de regarder le jeu sort dans 10 jours.
    aozora78 posted the 10/11/2025 at 12:58 PM
    lastmajor J'ai aussi pensé à elle ^^
