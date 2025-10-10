Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Legendes Pokemon : ZA
1
name : Legendes Pokemon : ZA
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
other versions : Switch Switch 2 -
link49
472
link49
link49 > blog
[Pokemon Legends: Z-A] Attention, le jeu est déjà dans la nature
Certains revendeurs vendent déjà le titre, à une semaine de sa sortie.



Les plus impatients l'achètent à plus de 100 dollars.



Attention donc aux leaks, principalement concertant les Mega-évolution.

Source : https://gamefaqs.gamespot.com/boards/452075-pokemon-legends-z-a/81052728/
    posted the 10/10/2025 at 03:39 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    playshtayshen posted the 10/10/2025 at 03:45 PM
    C'est légal ?
    saram posted the 10/10/2025 at 03:46 PM
    Oh merde on va être spoilé ! On va savoir qu'à la fin il devient le meilleur dresseur.
    altendorf posted the 10/10/2025 at 03:47 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCAlKZb7_LM
    skk posted the 10/10/2025 at 03:51 PM
    C'est le cas avec beaucoup de jeu switch qu'on trouve en ému trois, quatre jours avant.
    pharrell posted the 10/10/2025 at 04:06 PM
    est-ce que cette impatience pour un jeu comme ça est bien utile ?!...
