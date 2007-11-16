Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Super Mario Galaxy
29
Likers
name : Super Mario Galaxy
platform : Nintendo Wii
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : Aventure
european release date : 11/16/2007
us release date : 11/12/2007
japanese release date : 11/01/2007
official website : http://www.nintendo.co.jp/wii/rmgj/index.html
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
472
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18557
visites since opening : 31182339
link49 > blog
[Achats Switch] A défaut d'une sortie sur Switch 2
J'ai pris cette deux "nouveaux jeux" :



Trois anciens chef d'œuvres :



Je vais avoir de quoi faire.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/05/2025 at 05:19 PM by link49
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo