profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6608
visites since opening : 11770113
guiguif > blog
all
State of Play de Septembre 2025


Bon c'est pour quand ?
Les rumeurs parlaient de demain soir, c'est long là
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/23/2025 at 12:26 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    taiko posted the 09/23/2025 at 12:26 PM
    Bah ils vont l'annoncer à 18h comme d'hab.
    shambala93 posted the 09/23/2025 at 12:29 PM
    Si ce n’est pas un PlayStation showcase, je ne vois pas l’intérêt, les SOP c’est aussi miteux que les minables Nintendo directes
    altendorf posted the 09/23/2025 at 12:31 PM
    Rohh encore cette impatience.... Il arrive (sans doute 18h ou plus tard pour coller avec les horaires japonaises)

    shambala93 Patiente jusqu'à 2028 dans ce cas.
    ippoyabukiki posted the 09/23/2025 at 12:46 PM
    Il y en a oas eu un y a tres peu de temps ?
    fan2jeux posted the 09/23/2025 at 12:56 PM
    Si c est annoncé pour le lendemain, c est sûr que ce sera de la merde.
    Ça fait presque 20 fois qu il le font
    shambala93 posted the 09/23/2025 at 01:05 PM
    altendorf
    Pourquoi ? Ils ont déjà déclaré que les « conférences » directs ne seraient plus de la partie ?
    altendorf posted the 09/23/2025 at 01:14 PM
    shambala93 Pas officiellement car ils ont pas de raison de le faire, mais c'est une évidence que les SOP sont désormais les principales "conférences" de Sony. Le but c'est d'annoncer moins de jeux trop tôt, mettre moins la pression aux studios pour faire des démos qui sont très souvent un élément additionnel à produire et surtout mettre en avant un ou deux first-party qui vont sortir dans l'année en cours (+ évidemment les annonces tiers et titres exclusifs/temporaires).
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo