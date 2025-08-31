profile
En Septembre, une rentrée qui commence fort

Date : 3 Septembre I PC/PS5



Date : 4 Septembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch/NS2


Date : 4 Septembre I PC/PS5/Switch


Date : 4 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 5 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2


Date : 5 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2



Date : 12 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 15 Septembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch



Date : 19 Septembre I PC/Switch


Date : 19 Septembre I PC/PS5/Switch/NS2



Date : 23 Septembre I PC/PS5



Date : 25 Septembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch


Date : 25 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 26 Septembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch/NS2


Date : 26 Septembre I PC/PS5/Switch


Date : 26 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 30 Septembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch/NS2


Janvier nous avons eu :
Tales of Graces f Remastered / Dynasty Warriors : Origins / Phantom Brave : The Lost Hero / Citizen Sleeper 2 : Starward Vector
Et l'arrivé suprise de : Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

Février nous avons eu :
Kingdom Come : Deliverance II / Sid Meier's Civilization VII / The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II / Avowed / Like a Dragon : Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii / Monster Hunter Wilds

Mars nous avons eu :
Split Fiction / Two Point Museum / Suikoden I & II HD Remaster / Atelier Yumia : The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land / Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition / Assassin's Creed Shadows / The First Berserker: Khazan

Avril nous avons eu :
South of Midnight / The Talos Principle : Reawakened / Blue Prince / Promise Mascot Agency / Mandragora : Whispers of the Witch Tree / Bionic Bay / Koira / Lunar Remastered Collection / The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- / Clair Obscur : Expedition 33 / Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
Et l'arrivé suprise de : The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered

Mai nous avons eu :
Shotgun Cop Man / Drop Duchy / Capcom Fighting Collection 2 / Doom : The Dark Ages / Sea of Stars : Throes of the Watchmaker (DLC) / Monster Train 2 / The Siege and the Sandfox / Fuga : Melodies of Steel 3 / Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo / Elden Ring : Nightreign

Juin nous avons eu :
Mario Kart World / Fast Fusion / Yakuza 0 Director's Cut / Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma / Lies of P : Overture / Dune : Awakening / The Alters / Lost in Random : The Eternal Die / RAIDOU Remastered : The Mystery of the Soulless Army / System Shock 2 : 25th Anniversary Remaster / Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach

Juillet nous avons eu :
Patapon 1+2 Replay / Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 / Eriksholm : The Stolen Dream / The Drifter / Donkey Kong Bananza / Luto / Hell Clock / NINJA GAIDEN : Ragebound

Aout nous avons eu :
Sword of the Sea / Herdling / Gears of War : Reloaded / Story of Seasons : Grand Bazaar / Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition / Metal Gear Solid Delta : Snake Eater
    posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (33)
    wazaaabi posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:16 AM
    Il n’y en a que 2 que je risque de prendre mais çil semble qu’il y ai beaucoup de très bon jeux
    fiveagainstone posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:22 AM
    FFT mériterait mieux que ce visuel. C'est terne et laid.
    Ce sera Silksong pour moi et je dois dire que j'aime bien le Pac Man.
    lazer posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:26 AM
    perso je suis ultra booké en septembre sur PC avec borderlands 4 , deamon x machina , silent hill f , ff tactics , sonic racing , cronos et wander stars...

    je sais pas ce que vaut la serie trails sky donc j'attendrais les retours des gamers de Gkyo sur ce lui là
    cyr posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:33 AM
    Daemon X machina je l'ai mis dans ma liste par défaut, j'attends de voir les test et une baisse de prix. Quu devrait avoir lieu soit a Noël, ou en janvier....
    adamjensen posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:33 AM
    Pour ma part, ce sera :

    Hell is Us (peut-être)
    Cronos : The New Dawn
    Silent Hill f
    Dying Light : The Beast
    Agatha Christie : Mort sur le Nil
    thejoke posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:49 AM
    Quel enfer y'en a beaucoup trop x)
    iglooo posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:54 AM
    fiveagainstone c'est plus que fidèle à l'original cependant.
    snave posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:57 AM
    Non il faut il le dire, ça envoie pas mal en ce mois de Septembre, il y'en a vraiment pour tout les goûts.

    Il y'a littéralement 7 jeux qui m'intéressent, Hell is Us, Cronos The New Dawn, Trails in the Sky, Dying Light The Beast, Silent Hill F, Pac Man et FF Tactics.
    yukilin posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:59 AM
    3 jeux sur uniquement pour moi :
    - Silksong
    - Everybody Golf Hotshots
    - Trails in the sky.
    thelastone posted the 08/31/2025 at 09:02 AM
    Silksong et chronos on verra un jour pour dying light
    derno posted the 08/31/2025 at 09:11 AM
    je suis un petit peut chaud pour FFT mais quand je me remémore mes parties, mon acharnement à ne laisser mourir personnes et la quantité de reset console qui en a suivit je me demande si j'ai encore la patience pour ça^^"
    pourtant ce serait l'occasion pour moi de comprendre enfin toute l'histoire vu sa trad française....si je trouve un jour la cartouche à 30 euro pourquoi pas, là 60 c'est peut chère au vu de son age et du coté portage brut (même si je concède qu'une trad c'est pas gratuit)
    suikoden posted the 08/31/2025 at 09:17 AM
    Perso ce serait Hell is Us, Sonic Racing Crossworlds et Deamon Ex Machina si les finances me le permette (et puis y'a mon anniversaire)
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/31/2025 at 09:33 AM
    Hollow knight peut être et c'est tout.

    Sans plus pour dying light sinon
    jenicris posted the 08/31/2025 at 09:39 AM
    4, voir 5 jeux qui m'intéressent, mais certains attendront.
    natedrake posted the 08/31/2025 at 09:42 AM
    Rien pour moi. J'attend juste Metroid Prime 4 en cette fin d'année, en espérant qu'il soit pas reporté pour 2026 à la dernière minute.
    zoske posted the 08/31/2025 at 09:54 AM
    j'ai testé la démo de Hell is Us, et je dois dire que j'attends ce titre avec impatience même s'il a des petits défauts. Comme les combats qui ne sont pas très lisibles et sensation de hit pourrait être mieux. Mais l'ambiance et le manque d'information/carte est excellent je trouve!

    Cronos aussi et peut-être Silent Hill f s'il a de bonnes reviews
    midomashakil posted the 08/31/2025 at 09:55 AM
    Hollow knight qui sort d'ici 4 jour et pas encore de prix annoncer!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    sonilka posted the 08/31/2025 at 09:58 AM
    Au final il n'y a qu'un seul jeu que je vais prendre à 100% c'est Silksong. FFT ca attendra qu'il baisse parce qu'à 60€ c'est trop.
    azerty posted the 08/31/2025 at 10:14 AM
    Hello is Us et Cronos. J'attends les tests par contre. Patch etc...
    kujotaro posted the 08/31/2025 at 10:18 AM
    Hirogami
    Silksong
    Chronos
    Silent Hill F
    Hell Is Us

    Voilà pour moi ça va envoyer.
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/31/2025 at 10:27 AM
    8 jeux qui m’intéressent dont 3 déjà pré-commandés
    Mais j’ai du retard sur mes jeux, il va falloir faire des sacrifices
    dabaz posted the 08/31/2025 at 10:40 AM
    Mon planning de jeux à faire est surchargé, et les nouvelles sorties s'enchainent à un rythme effréné.

    Alan Wake 2
    Marvel's spiderman 2
    The last of us part 2
    Ghost of Tsushima
    GOW Ragnarok
    Star Wars Survivor
    Dying light 2
    Borderlands 3
    DOOM : The Dark Ages
    Dead Island 2
    The callisto protocol
    Silent Hill 2 remake
    Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
    Ninja Gaiden : Ragebound
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Armored core VI
    Nine Sols
    SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance
    idd posted the 08/31/2025 at 11:19 AM
    Si je peux me permettre juste pour dire aussi que le DLC d'Indiana Jones "L'Ordre des Géants" sort le 4 septembre.
    eclairshadow posted the 08/31/2025 at 12:25 PM
    midomashakil d'après Gamestop il sera à 20 €.
    supasaiyajin posted the 08/31/2025 at 12:34 PM
    J’ai déjà du mal à suivre le rythme. Entre cette rentrée, la fin d’année et ce qui arrive l’an prochain…
    kisukesan posted the 08/31/2025 at 12:37 PM
    Silksong et FF tactics et c'est déjà énorme.
    pcsw2 posted the 08/31/2025 at 12:39 PM
    Chronos Day one . Mais il il y a pas mal de jeu dans cette liste que je ferais .
    mishinho posted the 08/31/2025 at 01:04 PM
    De mon cote j’attends les critiques des joueurs, les notes, les videos, les prix etc…
    Et je fais ce que je peux le moment venu
    midomashakil posted the 08/31/2025 at 01:11 PM
    eclairshadow cooool
    sylphide posted the 08/31/2025 at 01:34 PM
    Hotel Barcelona m'intrigue fortement.
    micheljackson posted the 08/31/2025 at 02:54 PM
    J'attendais Faeland qui devait sortir de son early access et donc sortir en 1.0 le 9 septembre, mais avec l'arrivée d'un certain jeu, ils ont très sagement supprimé cette date et ont remis celle de l'EA
    https://store.steampowered.com/app/1280080/Faeland/
    xrkmx posted the 08/31/2025 at 03:52 PM
    Silent Hill f pour moi, le reste je verrais plu tard.
    terminagore posted the 08/31/2025 at 10:18 PM
    Comment tu veux qu'il n'y ait pas de morts avec autant de sorties... Putain si je m'écoutais j'en prendrais potentiellement au moins 5 dans le mois.
