Date : 4 Septembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch/NS2
Date : 4 Septembre I PC/PS5/Switch
Date : 4 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX
Date : 5 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2
Date : 12 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX
Date : 15 Septembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch
Date : 19 Septembre I PC/Switch
Date : 19 Septembre I PC/PS5/Switch/NS2
Date : 23 Septembre I PC/PS5
Date : 25 Septembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch
Date : 25 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX
Date : 26 Septembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch/NS2
Date : 26 Septembre I PC/PS5/Switch
Date : 26 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX
Date : 30 Septembre I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch/NS2
Janvier nous avons eu :
Tales of Graces f Remastered / Dynasty Warriors : Origins / Phantom Brave : The Lost Hero / Citizen Sleeper 2 : Starward Vector
Et l'arrivé suprise de : Ninja Gaiden 2 Black
Février nous avons eu :
Kingdom Come : Deliverance II / Sid Meier's Civilization VII / The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II / Avowed / Like a Dragon : Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii / Monster Hunter Wilds
Mars nous avons eu :
Split Fiction / Two Point Museum / Suikoden I & II HD Remaster / Atelier Yumia : The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land / Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition / Assassin's Creed Shadows / The First Berserker: Khazan
Avril nous avons eu :
South of Midnight / The Talos Principle : Reawakened / Blue Prince / Promise Mascot Agency / Mandragora : Whispers of the Witch Tree / Bionic Bay / Koira / Lunar Remastered Collection / The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- / Clair Obscur : Expedition 33 / Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
Et l'arrivé suprise de : The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered
Mai nous avons eu :
Shotgun Cop Man / Drop Duchy / Capcom Fighting Collection 2 / Doom : The Dark Ages / Sea of Stars : Throes of the Watchmaker (DLC) / Monster Train 2 / The Siege and the Sandfox / Fuga : Melodies of Steel 3 / Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo / Elden Ring : Nightreign
Juin nous avons eu :
Mario Kart World / Fast Fusion / Yakuza 0 Director's Cut / Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma / Lies of P : Overture / Dune : Awakening / The Alters / Lost in Random : The Eternal Die / RAIDOU Remastered : The Mystery of the Soulless Army / System Shock 2 : 25th Anniversary Remaster / Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach
Juillet nous avons eu :
Patapon 1+2 Replay / Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 / Eriksholm : The Stolen Dream / The Drifter / Donkey Kong Bananza / Luto / Hell Clock / NINJA GAIDEN : Ragebound
Aout nous avons eu :
Sword of the Sea / Herdling / Gears of War : Reloaded / Story of Seasons : Grand Bazaar / Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition / Metal Gear Solid Delta : Snake Eater
Ce sera Silksong pour moi et je dois dire que j'aime bien le Pac Man.
je sais pas ce que vaut la serie trails sky donc j'attendrais les retours des gamers de Gkyo sur ce lui là
Hell is Us (peut-être)
Cronos : The New Dawn
Silent Hill f
Dying Light : The Beast
Agatha Christie : Mort sur le Nil
Il y'a littéralement 7 jeux qui m'intéressent, Hell is Us, Cronos The New Dawn, Trails in the Sky, Dying Light The Beast, Silent Hill F, Pac Man et FF Tactics.
- Silksong
- Everybody Golf Hotshots
- Trails in the sky.
pourtant ce serait l'occasion pour moi de comprendre enfin toute l'histoire vu sa trad française....si je trouve un jour la cartouche à 30 euro pourquoi pas, là 60 c'est peut chère au vu de son age et du coté portage brut (même si je concède qu'une trad c'est pas gratuit)
Sans plus pour dying light sinon
Cronos aussi et peut-être Silent Hill f s'il a de bonnes reviews
Silksong
Chronos
Silent Hill F
Hell Is Us
Voilà pour moi ça va envoyer.
Mais j’ai du retard sur mes jeux, il va falloir faire des sacrifices
Alan Wake 2
Marvel's spiderman 2
The last of us part 2
Ghost of Tsushima
GOW Ragnarok
Star Wars Survivor
Dying light 2
Borderlands 3
DOOM : The Dark Ages
Dead Island 2
The callisto protocol
Silent Hill 2 remake
Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien
Ninja Gaiden : Ragebound
Hogwarts Legacy
Armored core VI
Nine Sols
SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance
Et je fais ce que je peux le moment venu
