Lost Soul Aside
name : Lost Soul Aside
platform : Playstation 5
editor : N.C
developer : Ultizero Games
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
link49
link49
link49 > blog
[Achats Ps5] Du bon et du un peu moins bon
J'ai pris il y a quelques jours ces deux jeux :



Voici jeux Ps5 que je possède :



Et quelques images maison :













J'ai de quoi faire....

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
    posted the 08/31/2025 at 06:37 AM by link49
    comments (7)
    cyr posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:28 AM
    C'est tous tes jeux sur ps5?
    link49 posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:28 AM
    Cyr Oui, prenant les multi sur Xbox Series.
    sonilka posted the 08/31/2025 at 10:06 AM
    #jaichangé
    soulfull posted the 08/31/2025 at 03:58 PM
    link49 Tu n'avais pas gears Ultimate sur Xbox? Parce qu'on m'a offert le Reloaded sans frais supplementaire.
    link49 posted the 08/31/2025 at 06:18 PM
    soulfull Il me semble. J'ai eu un code pour la beta, mais pas vu un Reloded offert sur ma Xbox Series.
    soulfull posted the 08/31/2025 at 11:14 PM
    link49 tu as verifié sur les messages via le dashbord de la xbox series? Parce que c'est là ou j'ai trouvé le code.
    link49 posted the 09/01/2025 at 05:56 AM
    soulfull Je viens de regarder et j'ai rien malheureusement.
