accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
279
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
xrkmx
,
freematt
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
gamjys
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
yka
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
yanssou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
cavernejeuxvideo
,
slyder
,
zmaragdus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
elcidfx
,
phase1
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
,
draven86
,
xylander
,
johnlaff
,
almightybhunivelze
,
richterbelmont
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
182
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
yka
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gattsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
giusnake
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanssou
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
xylander
,
gauffreman
,
jasnah
,
wutai
,
almightybhunivelze
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6593
visites since opening :
11681412
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Wolfhound: Metroidvania X Nazis
WOLFHOUND est un metroidvania developpé par Bitkid (Chasm) sur le thème de la seconde guerre mondiale... avec des éléments de SF.
Sortie prévue sur PS5, Switch et PC en 2026.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
gankutsuou
,
micheljackson
posted the 08/30/2025 at 09:59 AM by
guiguif
comments (
4
)
kujotaro
posted
the 08/30/2025 at 01:51 PM
J'aime bien le punch dans les tirs et les impacts ça rajoute un côté vraiment impactant.
micheljackson
posted
the 08/30/2025 at 01:57 PM
Merci je connaissais pas, je l'ai ajouté à ma wishlist
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 08/30/2025 at 08:39 PM
ça me rappelle le très bon Guns of Fury.
cail2
posted
the 08/31/2025 at 08:29 AM
Ca s'annonce prometteur !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo