Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
Wolfhound: Metroidvania X Nazis
WOLFHOUND est un metroidvania developpé par Bitkid (Chasm) sur le thème de la seconde guerre mondiale... avec des éléments de SF.
Sortie prévue sur PS5, Switch et PC en 2026.

    gankutsuou, micheljackson
    posted the 08/30/2025 at 09:59 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    kujotaro posted the 08/30/2025 at 01:51 PM
    J'aime bien le punch dans les tirs et les impacts ça rajoute un côté vraiment impactant.
    micheljackson posted the 08/30/2025 at 01:57 PM
    Merci je connaissais pas, je l'ai ajouté à ma wishlist
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/30/2025 at 08:39 PM
    ça me rappelle le très bon Guns of Fury.
    cail2 posted the 08/31/2025 at 08:29 AM
    Ca s'annonce prometteur !
