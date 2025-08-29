accueil
[News] GOWR : Mettre fin à la guerre des consoles
The Coalition précise qu'il y a déjà un million de joueurs qui ont acheté et/ou joué à Gears of War : Reloaded :
"Mettre fin à la guerre des consoles, un ver à la fois.
Merci pour 1 million de joueurs."
Manque plus qu'une version Switch 2 et il sera disponible sur tous les supports.
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/gears-of-war-reloaded-hits-over-1-million-players.1284294/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
negan
posted the 08/29/2025 at 06:50 PM by
link49
comments (
7
)
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/29/2025 at 07:03 PM
Franchement, je vois mal Sony mettre
toutes
leurs licences sur Xbox (genre Uncharted 5 Day one sur PS et Xbox). Je n’y crois pas trop, hormis pour des ressorties de jeux mais a voir...
playshtayshen
posted
the 08/29/2025 at 07:08 PM
Ce serais bien de savoir le nombre de joueurs par plate-forme
ioda
posted
the 08/29/2025 at 07:19 PM
Link49
tu es tombé dans le panneau de la traduction facile. La phrase portant la mention grub fait référence à Marcus et aux Locustes.
osiris67
posted
the 08/29/2025 at 07:47 PM
Mdr les mecs en ont rien a foutre des guerres de console, c est simplement par rentabilité.
altendorf
posted
the 08/29/2025 at 08:13 PM
Joueurs ≠ ventes
aozora78
posted
the 08/29/2025 at 08:43 PM
marchand2sable
du jour au lendemain ils peuvent décider de ne plus faire d'exclusivités du tout ou au contraire revenir sur de l'exclusivité agressive et propriétaire pour obtenir un maximum de licences (pour des films, de séries, de la musique ou autre)
nicoliafox
posted
the 08/29/2025 at 08:54 PM
marchand2sable
Probablement pas. Je vois bien du cas par cas (comme fait Microsoft d'ailleurs). Les jeux plutot multi, les jeux qui ont bidés, les jeux qui sont un peu vieux, les compilations etc...
Mais d'un autre coté on nous explique que Microsoft est un éditeur tiers, qu'ils sont "hors course" du marché des consoles...ok pourquoi pas. Mais du coup, si un jeu PlayStation sort sur Epic, Steam, et que Xbox est avant tout un service, pourquoi traiterais t'il Microsoft différemment des autres stores/services ? Ils n'ont plus de concurrence. Ils sont gagné. Youpi.
Mais d'un autre coté on nous explique que Microsoft est un éditeur tiers, qu'ils sont "hors course" du marché des consoles...ok pourquoi pas. Mais du coup, si un jeu PlayStation sort sur Epic, Steam, et que Xbox est avant tout un service, pourquoi traiterais t'il Microsoft différemment des autres stores/services ? Ils n'ont plus de concurrence. Ils sont gagné. Youpi.