High on Life
1
Likers
name : High on Life
platform : PC
editor : Squanch Games
developer : Squanch Games
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - Xbox Series X
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
High On Life : NS 2 Edition ! (+ Maj Gratuite NS)



(Version : Switch)

Version : NS2
• Compatibilité mode "souris"
• Improved VFX Quality
• Upgraded Texture Quality
• Higher frame rate
• Enhanced resolution
• 1080P/30FPS en mode "salon" sur NS2

Mise à jour gratuite si vous avez la version Switch

Site Nintendo US
    4
    posted the 08/28/2025 at 05:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
