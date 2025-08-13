profile
all
Ps+ Extra et Premium de Aout


PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium :

Mortal Kombat 1 | PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS5, PS4 ( Version Remastered sur Ps5)

Sword of the Sea | PS5

Earth Defense Force 6 | PS5, PS4

Unicorn Overlord | PS5, PS4

Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key | PS5, PS4

Indika | PS5

Harold Halibut | PS5

Coral Island | PS5



PlayStation Plus Premium :

Resident Evil 2| PS5, PS4 (PS1)

Resident Evil 3| PS5, PS4 (PS1)





Ces jeux quittent le catalogue PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium le 19 août :


❌ Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
❌ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
❌ TopSpin 2K25
❌ Wild Hearts
❌ Ride 5
❌ UFC 5
❌ Vacation Simulator
❌ Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker
❌ Bugsnax
❌ Sword Art Online Last Recollection
❌ Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris
❌ Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
❌ Sword Art Online: Hollow Realisation
❌ Sword Art Online: Lost Song

Copié/collé de Dealabs
Playstation Blog et Dealabs
    cyr posted the 08/13/2025 at 04:51 PM
    Pas compris pour resident evil 2 et 3, il te file la version ps1?

    Je sait pas qui blâmer entre sony et capcom.....

    Sony sont radin ou c'est capcom qui demande trop?
    arquion posted the 08/13/2025 at 04:54 PM
    cyr c'est le programme Premium, donc les jeux Ps1 là.
    cyr posted the 08/13/2025 at 04:58 PM
    arquion ok.....donc le prenium il y a les jeux ps1 en plus?

    Désoler mais ça fait pas mal d'année que j'ai laisser tomber le ps +
    jenicris posted the 08/13/2025 at 05:04 PM
    cyr PS1, PS2, PSP en demat
    PS3 en cloud gaming
    arquion posted the 08/13/2025 at 05:06 PM
    jenicris et le cloud gaming dispo sur Ps5 (en 4K max) et Ps Portal.
    cyr posted the 08/13/2025 at 05:07 PM
    arquion jenicris ok merci.
    marchand2sable posted the 08/13/2025 at 05:15 PM
    Le leak de mon article précédent était donc juste concernant RE2 et 3.
