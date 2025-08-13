PlayStation Plus Extra et Premium :
Mortal Kombat 1 | PS5
Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS5, PS4 ( Version Remastered sur Ps5)
Sword of the Sea | PS5
Earth Defense Force 6 | PS5, PS4
Unicorn Overlord | PS5, PS4
Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key | PS5, PS4
Indika | PS5
Harold Halibut | PS5
Coral Island | PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium :
Resident Evil 2| PS5, PS4 (PS1)
Resident Evil 3| PS5, PS4 (PS1)
Ces jeux quittent le catalogue PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium le 19 août :
❌ Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
❌ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
❌ TopSpin 2K25
❌ Wild Hearts
❌ Ride 5
❌ UFC 5
❌ Vacation Simulator
❌ Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker
❌ Bugsnax
❌ Sword Art Online Last Recollection
❌ Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris
❌ Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
❌ Sword Art Online: Hollow Realisation
❌ Sword Art Online: Lost Song
