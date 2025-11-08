profile
The House of the Dead : Remake
name : The House of the Dead : Remake
platform : Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Forever Entertainment
genre : shooter
[Switch] The House of the Dead : Remake / 2,49€ !
Comme vous savez The House Of The Dead 2 : Remake vient de sortir sur Switch, si ça vous intéresse, le remake du premier est à 2,49€ sur l'eShop.

Site de Nintendo



Si vous avez une Switch 2, le jeu sera amélioré (par exemple le framerate) avec la rétrocompatibilité qui "upgrade".
    posted the 08/11/2025 at 09:30 AM by nicolasgourry
