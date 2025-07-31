« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
Janvier nous avons eu :
Tales of Graces f Remastered / Dynasty Warriors : Origins / Phantom Brave : The Lost Hero / Citizen Sleeper 2 : Starward Vector
Et l'arrivé suprise de : Ninja Gaiden 2 Black
Février nous avons eu :
Kingdom Come : Deliverance II / Sid Meier's Civilization VII / The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II / Avowed / Like a Dragon : Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii / Monster Hunter Wilds
Mars nous avons eu :
Split Fiction / Two Point Museum / Suikoden I & II HD Remaster / Atelier Yumia : The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land / Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition / Assassin's Creed Shadows / The First Berserker: Khazan
Avril nous avons eu :
South of Midnight / The Talos Principle : Reawakened / Blue Prince / Promise Mascot Agency / Mandragora : Whispers of the Witch Tree / Bionic Bay / Koira / Lunar Remastered Collection / The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- / Clair Obscur : Expedition 33 / Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
Et l'arrivé suprise de : The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered
Mai nous avons eu :
Shotgun Cop Man / Drop Duchy / Capcom Fighting Collection 2 / Doom : The Dark Ages / Sea of Stars : Throes of the Watchmaker (DLC) / Monster Train 2 / The Siege and the Sandfox / Fuga : Melodies of Steel 3 / Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo / Elden Ring : Nightreign
Juin nous avons eu :
Mario Kart World / Fast Fusion / Yakuza 0 Director's Cut / Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma / Lies of P : Overture / Dune : Awakening / The Alters / Lost in Random : The Eternal Die / RAIDOU Remastered : The Mystery of the Soulless Army / System Shock 2 : 25th Anniversary Remaster / Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach
Juillet nous avons eu :
Patapon 1+2 Replay / Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 / Eriksholm : The Stolen Dream / The Drifter / Donkey Kong Bananza / Luto / Hell Clock / NINJA GAIDEN : Ragebound
MGS3
Mafia
Et intéresser par Sword of the Sea.
Par contre House of the Dead 2: comprend pas!
C'est un jeu pensé pour joué avec des manette-gun. Quel plateforme en propose ? Les Joy-con de la SW1/2 peuvent se la joué wiimotte ?