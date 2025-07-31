

Date : 5 Aout I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch



Date : 7 Aout I PC/Switch



Date : 8 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 19 Aout I PC/PS5



Date : 26 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX





Date : 26 Aout I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch



Date : 27 Aout I PC/Switch/NS2



Date : 28 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX





Date : 28 Aout I NS2



Date : 29 Aout I PC/PS5





Date : 29 Aout I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch

Janvier nous avons eu :

Tales of Graces f Remastered / Dynasty Warriors : Origins / Phantom Brave : The Lost Hero / Citizen Sleeper 2 : Starward Vector

Et l'arrivé suprise de : Ninja Gaiden 2 Black



Février nous avons eu :

Kingdom Come : Deliverance II / Sid Meier's Civilization VII / The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II / Avowed / Like a Dragon : Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii / Monster Hunter Wilds



Mars nous avons eu :

Split Fiction / Two Point Museum / Suikoden I & II HD Remaster / Atelier Yumia : The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land / Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition / Assassin's Creed Shadows / The First Berserker: Khazan



Avril nous avons eu :

South of Midnight / The Talos Principle : Reawakened / Blue Prince / Promise Mascot Agency / Mandragora : Whispers of the Witch Tree / Bionic Bay / Koira / Lunar Remastered Collection / The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- / Clair Obscur : Expedition 33 / Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves

Et l'arrivé suprise de : The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered



Mai nous avons eu :

Shotgun Cop Man / Drop Duchy / Capcom Fighting Collection 2 / Doom : The Dark Ages / Sea of Stars : Throes of the Watchmaker (DLC) / Monster Train 2 / The Siege and the Sandfox / Fuga : Melodies of Steel 3 / Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo / Elden Ring : Nightreign



Juin nous avons eu :

Mario Kart World / Fast Fusion / Yakuza 0 Director's Cut / Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma / Lies of P : Overture / Dune : Awakening / The Alters / Lost in Random : The Eternal Die / RAIDOU Remastered : The Mystery of the Soulless Army / System Shock 2 : 25th Anniversary Remaster / Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach



Juillet nous avons eu :Patapon 1+2 Replay / Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 / Eriksholm : The Stolen Dream / The Drifter / Donkey Kong Bananza / Luto / Hell Clock / NINJA GAIDEN : Ragebound