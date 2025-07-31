profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5838
visites since opening : 9673126
nicolasgourry > blog
all
En Aout, une fin du mois qui fait son petit effet

Date : 5 Aout I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch



Date : 7 Aout I PC/Switch



Date : 8 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX



Date : 19 Aout I PC/PS5



Date : 26 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX


Date : 26 Aout I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch



Date : 27 Aout I PC/Switch/NS2



Date : 28 Aout I PC/PS5/XSX


Date : 28 Aout I NS2



Date : 29 Aout I PC/PS5


Date : 29 Aout I PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch


Janvier nous avons eu :
Tales of Graces f Remastered / Dynasty Warriors : Origins / Phantom Brave : The Lost Hero / Citizen Sleeper 2 : Starward Vector
Et l'arrivé suprise de : Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

Février nous avons eu :
Kingdom Come : Deliverance II / Sid Meier's Civilization VII / The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II / Avowed / Like a Dragon : Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii / Monster Hunter Wilds

Mars nous avons eu :
Split Fiction / Two Point Museum / Suikoden I & II HD Remaster / Atelier Yumia : The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land / Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition / Assassin's Creed Shadows / The First Berserker: Khazan

Avril nous avons eu :
South of Midnight / The Talos Principle : Reawakened / Blue Prince / Promise Mascot Agency / Mandragora : Whispers of the Witch Tree / Bionic Bay / Koira / Lunar Remastered Collection / The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- / Clair Obscur : Expedition 33 / Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
Et l'arrivé suprise de : The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered

Mai nous avons eu :
Shotgun Cop Man / Drop Duchy / Capcom Fighting Collection 2 / Doom : The Dark Ages / Sea of Stars : Throes of the Watchmaker (DLC) / Monster Train 2 / The Siege and the Sandfox / Fuga : Melodies of Steel 3 / Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo / Elden Ring : Nightreign

Juin nous avons eu :
Mario Kart World / Fast Fusion / Yakuza 0 Director's Cut / Rune Factory : Guardians of Azuma / Lies of P : Overture / Dune : Awakening / The Alters / Lost in Random : The Eternal Die / RAIDOU Remastered : The Mystery of the Soulless Army / System Shock 2 : 25th Anniversary Remaster / Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach

Juillet nous avons eu :
Patapon 1+2 Replay / Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 / Eriksholm : The Stolen Dream / The Drifter / Donkey Kong Bananza / Luto / Hell Clock / NINJA GAIDEN : Ragebound
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/31/2025 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (14)
    losz posted the 07/31/2025 at 05:12 PM
    Très gros mois, pas mal de jeux que je veux faire.
    fiveagainstone posted the 07/31/2025 at 05:12 PM
    Rien pour moi, enfin si peut-être : un énième remake (MGS).
    altendorf posted the 07/31/2025 at 05:19 PM
    Lost Soul Aside et MGS 3 Remake
    cyr posted the 07/31/2025 at 05:48 PM
    Il sort quand le jeux de souris dévoiler dans le show case?
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/31/2025 at 05:49 PM
    cyr si tu parles de Hela : 2026
    cyr posted the 07/31/2025 at 05:53 PM
    nicolasgourry ha OK. Je pensais fin 2025. Bon ben je vais télécharger wenoblade x vu que j'ai pas de jeux dans le viseur...
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/31/2025 at 05:57 PM
    cyr https://www.gematsu.com/2025/07/hela-adds-switch-2-version-launches-in-2026
    cyr posted the 07/31/2025 at 06:02 PM
    nicolasgourry merci beaucoup. Je doit etre le seul, mais ce jeux me tente bien. C'est frais, différent, ça me rappel de loin deadly créature.
    bladagun posted the 07/31/2025 at 06:17 PM
    Mis à part snake eater un jour, rien pour moi
    deathegg posted the 07/31/2025 at 06:38 PM
    MGS3, lost soul aside et un petit shinobi.
    sdkios posted the 07/31/2025 at 07:02 PM
    Pareil, mgs3 et lost soul aside. Peut etre demon slayer 2 aussi si je le trouves pas trop cher, j'avais bien aimé le premier, celui ci devrait etre meilleur avec son rooster bien plus allechant
    naoshige11 posted the 07/31/2025 at 07:39 PM
    Sword of the Sea en MEGA DAY ONE et le reste ont verra comment j'avance dans Wuchan.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/31/2025 at 07:52 PM
    Gears
    MGS3
    Mafia

    Et intéresser par Sword of the Sea.

    Par contre House of the Dead 2: comprend pas!
    C'est un jeu pensé pour joué avec des manette-gun. Quel plateforme en propose ? Les Joy-con de la SW1/2 peuvent se la joué wiimotte ?
    burningcrimson posted the 07/31/2025 at 09:00 PM
    En juillet on a aussi eu Wukang Fallen Feathers.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo