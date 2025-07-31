1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 76,224 / 1,571,833
2. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 53,951 / 181,856
3. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 18,169 / NEW
4. [PS5] Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – 14,490 / NEW
5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,123 / 6,391,569
6. [NSW] Utakata no Uchronia: Trail – 9,105 / NEW
7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 8,919 / 8,181,899
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,101 / 3,947,375
9. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 6,744 / 156,023
10. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 5,879 / 1,355,544
Switch 2 – 92,013
Switch OLED – 7,344
Switch Lite – 4,706
PS5 – 4,093
Switch – 2,593
PS5 Pro – 2,043
PS5 Digital Edition – 784
Xbox Series S – 126
Xbox Series X – 102
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 43
PS4 – 18
posted the 07/31/2025