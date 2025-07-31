1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 76,224 / 1,571,833

2. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza – 53,951 / 181,856

3. [NS2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 18,169 / NEW

4. [PS5] Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – 14,490 / NEW

5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,123 / 6,391,569

6. [NSW] Utakata no Uchronia: Trail – 9,105 / NEW

7. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 8,919 / 8,181,899

8. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,101 / 3,947,375

9. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 6,744 / 156,023

10. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 5,879 / 1,355,544



Switch 2 – 92,013

Switch OLED – 7,344

Switch Lite – 4,706

PS5 – 4,093

Switch – 2,593

PS5 Pro – 2,043

PS5 Digital Edition – 784

Xbox Series S – 126

Xbox Series X – 102

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 43

PS4 – 18