profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Descenders Next
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
No More Robots
developer :
RageSquid
genre :
autre
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
,
tac93
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
jamrock
,
torotoro59
,
astrogirl
,
kevinmccallisterrr
jaysennnin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
387
visites since opening :
829341
jaysennnin
> blog
Descenders Next débarque sans prévenir dans le gamepass
Alors que le jeu avait été reporté, Descenders Next débarque sans prévenir dans le game pass
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/descenders-next-game-preview/9N66JJQFX3RX
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
plistter
posted the 07/21/2025 at 08:09 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
5
)
negan
posted
the 07/21/2025 at 08:19 PM
Excellent
Descenders était déjà excellent
wickette
posted
the 07/21/2025 at 08:50 PM
« Sans prévenir » ils ont du virer l’équipe marketing oui
negan
posted
the 07/21/2025 at 08:54 PM
wickette
C'est pas un jeu Xbox.
tripy73
posted
the 07/21/2025 at 08:55 PM
Accès Anticipé, on encore attendre avant de ce lancer dessus
wickette
posted
the 07/21/2025 at 11:01 PM
negan
je parle de la comm gamepass ici, c'est plus eux qui doivent annoncer les jeux de leur service
