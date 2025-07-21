profile
name : Descenders Next
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : No More Robots
developer : RageSquid
genre : autre
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
Descenders Next débarque sans prévenir dans le gamepass
Alors que le jeu avait été reporté, Descenders Next débarque sans prévenir dans le game pass

https://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/store/descenders-next-game-preview/9N66JJQFX3RX
    posted the 07/21/2025 at 08:09 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (5)
    negan posted the 07/21/2025 at 08:19 PM
    Excellent

    Descenders était déjà excellent
    wickette posted the 07/21/2025 at 08:50 PM
    « Sans prévenir » ils ont du virer l’équipe marketing oui
    negan posted the 07/21/2025 at 08:54 PM
    wickette C'est pas un jeu Xbox.
    tripy73 posted the 07/21/2025 at 08:55 PM
    Accès Anticipé, on encore attendre avant de ce lancer dessus
    wickette posted the 07/21/2025 at 11:01 PM
    negan je parle de la comm gamepass ici, c'est plus eux qui doivent annoncer les jeux de leur service
