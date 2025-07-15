profile
all
Mortal Kombat 2 : nouvelle affiche du film, ou presque
Jeux Video


Je crois que c'est bon, on a bien compris que Johnny Cage serait au centre du film

Quand vous voulez pour le reste, le film sort dans 3 mois hein
    posted the 07/15/2025 at 04:58 PM by shanks
    comments (8)
    gat posted the 07/15/2025 at 05:18 PM
    Putain on dirait l’affiche de Mission Impossible 1
    adamjensen posted the 07/15/2025 at 05:21 PM
    J'aime bien cet acteur.
    grievous32 posted the 07/15/2025 at 05:33 PM
    J'espère que les combats seront pas concentrés à la fin comme sur le premier, qu'on aura un truc bien équilibré du début à la fin, plus long, et qui se recentre un peu plus sur l'histoire de MK plus que sur l'histoire du perso' du 1er film.
    ducknsexe posted the 07/15/2025 at 05:39 PM
    https://share.google/RHPsCEjBtGxbSRm5L
    ducknsexe posted the 07/15/2025 at 05:47 PM
    Shanks fait plaisir à tout gamekyo rajoute cette affiche sur le lien
    negan posted the 07/15/2025 at 06:15 PM
    J'ai toujours pas vu le 1 putain xD
    gat posted the 07/15/2025 at 06:22 PM
    negan Il est nul à chier donc tu devrais kiffer.
    terminagore posted the 07/15/2025 at 07:10 PM
    En espérant que ce soit mieux que le premier.
