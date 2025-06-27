profile
all
[PS5/Switch] Une compilation Turok en boîte








https://atari.com/products/turok-trilogy-bundle-physical-edition?_pos=1&_sid=1e99a7b12&_ss=r
Date : 31 Octobre 2025
    posted the 06/27/2025 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    losz posted the 06/27/2025 at 06:01 PM
    Font chier limited run...tout ressort
    ducknsexe posted the 06/27/2025 at 06:04 PM
    Cool
    newtechnix posted the 06/27/2025 at 06:08 PM
    Je note il y a encore quelques mois, on aurait eu droit à une version PS4
    thejoke posted the 06/27/2025 at 06:23 PM
    Impeccable, je n'ai craqué pour aucun en plus.
    leonsilverburg posted the 06/27/2025 at 06:58 PM
    Parfait pour découvrir la licence en one shot!
    5120x2880 posted the 06/27/2025 at 07:08 PM
    Ils sont très bons
    suzukube posted the 06/27/2025 at 07:14 PM
    Cool, ce n'est pas une Game Key C... ah c'est une version Switch et pas Switch 2. Hmmm....
    narustorm posted the 06/27/2025 at 07:25 PM
    C'est parfait parceque 200€ le 2 en boîte sur le net
    Jamais fait le 3 en plus
    Ptain la fin d'année c'est n'importe quoi sur 4 mois jvais avoir de quoi jouer pour 1 an !
    suzukube posted the 06/27/2025 at 07:27 PM
    narustorm Attends, j'viens de capter, Turok 3 existe ?! J'étais persuadé n'avoir eu que Turok 1 et 2 sur ma N64
