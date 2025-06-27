profile
Double Dragon Revive
name : Double Dragon Revive
platform : PC
editor : Arc System Works
developer : Yuke's
genre : beat'em all
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Double Dragon Revive: Nouveau Trailer
Sortie prevue le sur PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch et PC le 23 Octobre.

    posted the 06/27/2025 at 11:57 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    greggy posted the 06/27/2025 at 12:03 PM
    Magnifique
