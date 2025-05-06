accueil
obi69
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
La Switch 2 se fait déjà démonter !
Ce fou avait déjà fait la même chose à la Ps5 Pro en 24h XD !
Merci à lui pour cette vidéo instructive !
La batterie est à 5200 mA pour 3.7Volts
GF
-
https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=53706#p53706
posted the 06/05/2025 at 05:43 PM by obi69
obi69
comments (
4
)
arquion
posted
the 06/05/2025 at 05:55 PM
le même mec qui a raconté plein de merde justement lors de sa vidéo sur la Ps5 Pro...
zampano
posted
the 06/05/2025 at 05:55 PM
C’est mon boulot! Dans quelques mois, il y’a aura des gens qui viendront changer l’écran ou la batterie car la garantie ne passe pas. J’espère pas trop galérer
akinen
posted
the 06/05/2025 at 06:01 PM
C’était aussi le mien. Faut bien démonter smartphone, console et compagnie pour la première fois.
De toute façon, des sites comme ifixit le font day one. Ils sont pratiquement à l’origine de l’indice de reparabilité des matériels électroniques.
zampano
posted
the 06/05/2025 at 06:03 PM
akinen
Oui exactement
De toute façon, des sites comme ifixit le font day one. Ils sont pratiquement à l’origine de l’indice de reparabilité des matériels électroniques.