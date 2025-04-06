accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
19
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
minx
,
gamerdome
,
faucheurvdf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
raykaza
,
phase1
,
derno
,
torotoro59
,
traveller
,
axlenz
,
almightybhunivelze
,
netero
,
foxstep
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
732
visites since opening :
1463370
yanssou
> blog
all
Games Story
Avis Rapide
nouvelle catégorie
Game Info
IO Interactive présente 007 The First Light
Suivez James Bond en tant que jeune recrue du programme de formation du MI6, et découvrez l'origine de l'espion le plus célèbre du monde.
Prévu prochainement sur PS5, Xbox séries, Pc et Switch 2.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=i-fgtpwEMPM
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
raoh38
,
adamjensen
posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:22 PM by
yanssou
comments (
7
)
taiko
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 10:25 PM
Le jeu de la conférence !
kujotaro
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 10:26 PM
C'est day one.
zekk
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 10:30 PM
Day one !
akinen
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 10:30 PM
Je refais uncharted 4 là. Quel plaisir de voir le retour des jeux linéaires!
taiko
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 10:34 PM
Pas sur que ça soit linéaire. Ça sent les petits mondes ouverts à la hitman. Peut-être avec un mix de linéaire pour l'histoire entre chaque niveau.
wickette
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 10:38 PM
Day ONE !
altendorf
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 10:40 PM
DAY FUCKING ONE.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo