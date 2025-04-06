profile
all
IO Interactive présente 007 The First Light


Suivez James Bond en tant que jeune recrue du programme de formation du MI6, et découvrez l'origine de l'espion le plus célèbre du monde.







Prévu prochainement sur PS5, Xbox séries, Pc et Switch 2.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=i-fgtpwEMPM
    posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:22 PM by yanssou
    taiko posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:25 PM
    Le jeu de la conférence !
    kujotaro posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:26 PM
    C'est day one.
    zekk posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:30 PM
    Day one !
    akinen posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:30 PM
    Je refais uncharted 4 là. Quel plaisir de voir le retour des jeux linéaires!
    taiko posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:34 PM
    Pas sur que ça soit linéaire. Ça sent les petits mondes ouverts à la hitman. Peut-être avec un mix de linéaire pour l'histoire entre chaque niveau.
    wickette posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:38 PM
    Day ONE !
    altendorf posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:40 PM
    DAY FUCKING ONE.
