C'était, Le, cochon d'inde !
Votre top 5 du meilleur states of play ever
Bravo aux Japs en tout cas ils étaient chaud ce soir
Perso
5: Marvels Tokon
4 : ghost of yotei
3 ème : sea and remnants
2 ème : pragmata
1er : first light 007
1
Like
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
posted the 06/04/2025 at 09:45 PM by
bladagun
comments (
4
)
4
)
midomashakil
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 09:49 PM
nioooooooooooooooh 3
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 10:05 PM
1-Pragmata
2-Ninja Gaiden Ragebound
3-MGS 3 Delta
4-Le nouveau Suda51
5-La demo de Nioh 3
gadjuom93
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 10:15 PM
1. 007 First light
2. MSG3 DELTA ( SURTOUT SI YA LE ONLINE COMME PTET TEASé A LA FIN ?)
3.bloodstained
4.pragmata
5.Marvel
burningcrimson
posted
the 06/04/2025 at 10:38 PM
1 - FF tactics remaster
2 - MGS 3 remake
3 - Marvel Tokons
4 - Silent Hill F
5 - BloodStained/ Digimon Story
La list n'est pas l'ordre de mes préférences.
