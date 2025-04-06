C'était, Le, cochon d'inde !
all
Votre top 5 du meilleur states of play ever
Bravo aux Japs en tout cas ils étaient chaud ce soir

Perso

5: Marvels Tokon
4 : ghost of yotei
3 ème : sea and remnants
2 ème : pragmata
1er : first light 007
    burningcrimson
    posted the 06/04/2025 at 09:45 PM by bladagun
    comments (4)
    midomashakil posted the 06/04/2025 at 09:49 PM
    nioooooooooooooooh 3
    marchand2sable posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:05 PM
    1-Pragmata
    2-Ninja Gaiden Ragebound
    3-MGS 3 Delta
    4-Le nouveau Suda51
    5-La demo de Nioh 3
    gadjuom93 posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:15 PM
    1. 007 First light
    2. MSG3 DELTA ( SURTOUT SI YA LE ONLINE COMME PTET TEASé A LA FIN ?)
    3.bloodstained
    4.pragmata
    5.Marvel
    burningcrimson posted the 06/04/2025 at 10:38 PM
    1 - FF tactics remaster
    2 - MGS 3 remake
    3 - Marvel Tokons
    4 - Silent Hill F
    5 - BloodStained/ Digimon Story
    La list n'est pas l'ordre de mes préférences.
