Le nouvel eShop plus rapide sur la Switch 2
    posted the 06/04/2025 at 04:02 PM by ablet
    comments (7)
    kikoo31 posted the 06/04/2025 at 04:06 PM
    Vu le prix pour payer pour le Online
    C est la moindre des choses
    altendorf posted the 06/04/2025 at 04:10 PM
    Encore heureux
    sonilka posted the 06/04/2025 at 04:21 PM
    C'était deja aberrant que l'Eshop de la Switch rame à ce point, encore heureux que le problème ne soit plus présent avec celui de la 2.
    wickette posted the 06/04/2025 at 04:22 PM
    Encore heureux ils reserveraint 3GB de ram et 2 coeur CPU pour cet OS (il parait ils vont chercher à réduire ça avec le temps mais c'est surement ce gamechat en partie inutile qui dégrade les ressources jeux)
    rocan posted the 06/04/2025 at 04:29 PM
    Vu la purge qu'était l'eShop 1... Pas difficile ! Mais bonne nouvelle !
    j9999 posted the 06/04/2025 at 04:33 PM
    Que ce soit le "minimum" ou pas, ça va faire VRAIMENT du bien.
    cyr posted the 06/04/2025 at 04:37 PM
    kikoo31 sauf que tu accède à l'eshop sans abonnement


    Ce que demande, c'est que les jeux de sous merde soit pas visible dans la défilante.

    Pour plus de clarté
