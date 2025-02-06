accueil
name :
Project 007
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
IO Interactive
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
Xbox Series X
Révélation cette semaine de Project 007
https://x.com/shinobi602/status/1929555113154126070
posted the 06/02/2025 at 03:32 PM by
kujotaro
comments (
5
)
kevisiano
posted
the 06/02/2025 at 03:34 PM
OUI
altendorf
posted
the 06/02/2025 at 03:40 PM
AH !!! Trop hâte !
mrvince
posted
the 06/02/2025 at 04:02 PM
Hâte.
kujotaro
posted
the 06/02/2025 at 04:12 PM
Yes on a hâte. J'espère une bonne mise en scène et un bon gameplay.
wickette
posted
the 06/02/2025 at 04:18 PM
Tres hâte
