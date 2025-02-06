profile
Project 007
name : Project 007
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : IO Interactive
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : Xbox Series X
kujotaro
kujotaro
articles : 17
visites since opening : 28522
kujotaro > blog
Révélation cette semaine de Project 007


https://x.com/shinobi602/status/1929555113154126070
    wickette, nindo64, tripy73, kidicarus
    posted the 06/02/2025 at 03:32 PM by kujotaro
    comments (5)
    kevisiano posted the 06/02/2025 at 03:34 PM
    OUI
    altendorf posted the 06/02/2025 at 03:40 PM
    AH !!! Trop hâte !
    mrvince posted the 06/02/2025 at 04:02 PM
    Hâte.
    kujotaro posted the 06/02/2025 at 04:12 PM
    Yes on a hâte. J'espère une bonne mise en scène et un bon gameplay.
    wickette posted the 06/02/2025 at 04:18 PM
    Tres hâte
