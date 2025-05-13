profile
shanks
shanks
Spider-Noir (Nicolas Cage) : premier teaser de la série Prime
Jeux Video


Et esthétiquement, ça semble déjà le faire.
Viva Cage

(2026 qui verra aussi la sortie du 4e film MCU)
    kidicarus, adamjensen, gasmok2, idd, ouken
    posted the 05/13/2025 at 07:17 AM by shanks
    comments (5)
    nyght posted the 05/13/2025 at 08:00 AM
    Amazon prime carrement

    En tout cas ce spider man noir dans le multivers des BD c'est celui que je trouve le plus interessant avec une ambiance sombre a la Sin city
    telos posted the 05/13/2025 at 08:02 AM
    L'ambiance a l'air exceptionnelle
    idd posted the 05/13/2025 at 08:10 AM
    Génial
    J'adore l'acteur, j'adore l'ambiance, j'adore le perso
    maddox69 posted the 05/13/2025 at 08:10 AM
    ça a l'air cool hein !
    raykaza posted the 05/13/2025 at 08:13 AM
    Ça a l'air pas mal, par contre je comprends pas un truc, c'est pas Sony qui a la licence exclusive de Spider Man??
