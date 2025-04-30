profile
[PC] Vous aimez la licence XCOM, pour un petit prix



Pour 8,79€ vous pouvez avoir :
Tout les jeux XCOM + DLC
(si vous rajoutez de l'argent à ce lot, ça ira à des associations)

https://fr.humblebundle.com/games/xcom-complete?hmb_source=&hmb_medium=product_tile&hmb_campaign=mosaic_section_1_layout_index_1_layout_type_threes_tile_index_1_c_xcomcomplete_bundle
    posted the 04/30/2025 at 07:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    zekk posted the 04/30/2025 at 07:50 AM
    les derniers épisodes sont vraiment top !
