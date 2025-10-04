profile
Jeux Vidéo
281
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
133
articles : 5593
visites since opening : 9185755
[Rappel] The Triple-i Initiative 2025 / 18H00

(17H45 mais "normalement" ça commence réellement à 18H00)

C'est un événement dédié aux jeux indés.

PS : Nous pourrions peut-être avoir des "annonces" aussi pour la Switch2 maintenant.
    1
    Like
    adamjensen
    posted the 04/10/2025 at 11:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
