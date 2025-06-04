profile
Mario Kart World
4
Likers
name : Mario Kart World
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : course
suzukube
123
Likes
Likers
suzukube
articles : 3426
visites since opening : 6673520
suzukube > blog
Mario Kart World vs Mario Kart 8


J'aime bien la musique, non issue de Mario Kart, elle est bien chill. Graphiquement, c'est top, plus qu'à attendre une promotion pour l'avoir à 59,99 € comme à l'époque de la Switch !
    posted the 04/06/2025 at 04:26 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    gamerdome posted the 04/06/2025 at 05:35 PM
    plus qu'à attendre une promotion pour l'avoir à 59,99 €

    Si tu prends le pack, il te revient à 40€
    suzukube posted the 04/06/2025 at 05:47 PM
    gamerdome oui mais y'en a qui disent que c'est pas bien de le prendre car il est en demat'
    bennj posted the 04/06/2025 at 05:56 PM
    gamerdome pack mkw 500e. Pack nu 440e. Donc on est à 60e le jeu.
