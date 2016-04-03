profile
The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess HD
37
Likers
name : The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess HD
platform : Wii U
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : Aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/04/2016
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
27
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1106
visites since opening : 1712319
obi69 > blog
all
[Twitch] Live Wind Waker HD
Petit live chill...

On part délivrer Arielle, la petite soeur de Link

Pour Follow :
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/05/2025 at 07:13 PM by obi69
    comments (1)
    tokito posted the 04/05/2025 at 08:34 PM
    Je me demande si cette belle version ressortira un jour sur Switch 2
    En 1080P sans ramer (mode portable), ce serait sublime..
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo