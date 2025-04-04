accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 Day 2
Il y aura : Street Fighter 6, BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster et d'autres jeux.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9A3yMts15NU
posted the 04/04/2025 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
donpandemonium
posted
the 04/04/2025 at 02:05 PM
J'ose espérer voir du Fast Fusion mais j'en doute...
aros
posted
the 04/04/2025 at 02:31 PM
donpandemonium
C'est un Nintendo Threehouse, ce que tu vois voir au fil des directs, ce sont surtout leur jeux.
C'est un Nintendo Threehouse, ce que tu vois voir au fil des directs, ce sont surtout leur jeux.