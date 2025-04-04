profile
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
1
Likers
name : Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Retro Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : Switch Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6456
visites since opening : 11217770
guiguif > blog
all
Metroid Prime 4: Le Theme de Viewros en entier
Dispo sur le site japonais.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    pwyll, aozora78
    posted the 04/04/2025 at 11:44 AM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    negan posted the 04/04/2025 at 11:46 AM
    Et le thème de la cuisine il est ou ?
    iglooo posted the 04/04/2025 at 11:46 AM
    Guiguif nous diffuse de la musique pour adoucir les mœurs échauffés par le Direct, c'est un agent de la paix
    eduardos posted the 04/04/2025 at 11:53 AM
    Retrostudios fais encore un travail remarquable
    ducknsexe posted the 04/04/2025 at 11:58 AM
    eduardos j'espère que rétro ne vont pas s endormir une nouvelle fois, dès que prime 4 est sortie.
    eduardos posted the 04/04/2025 at 12:04 PM
    ducknsexe ben, en vraie, ils se sont vraiment jamais endormi, mais oui j’espère déjà qu’ils soient sur un autre projet pourquoi pas DKC 3
    iglooo posted the 04/04/2025 at 12:09 PM
    negan C'est Bryan qui l'a volé ce salop
    ducknsexe posted the 04/04/2025 at 12:38 PM
    eduardos ah ah DKC 3 pour finir en beauté.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo