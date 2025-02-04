profile
Mario Kart World
name : Mario Kart World
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : course
all
La nouvelle interface de la Switch 2 en image


VS

ajouter une source - https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/featured-games/switch-2-edition/
    posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:50 PM by neptonic
    comments (14)
    stardustx posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:51 PM
    Un gros bouleversement
    ravyxxs posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:52 PM
    Magnifique j'adore Nintendo...

    Putain
    neptonic posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:53 PM
    stardustx vivement les tutos
    gamjys posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:54 PM
    Oh là là,toujours pas de nouveau possibilité pour l'intégration de thème ! Bordel il y a rien qui va avec cette console.
    sonilka posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:54 PM
    Dire qu'à l'époque de la Switch, j'espérais une refonte au moins visuelle et la possibilité de davantage customiser le fond. Doux rêveur.
    stardustx posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:55 PM
    neptonic payants
    ducknsexe posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:56 PM
    Dans 30 ans ont aura la même interface pour la switch 4
    losz posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:56 PM
    gaeon posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:57 PM
    Bah en vrai il manque juste les thèmes sinon en soi c'est agréable et fonctionnel.
    gat posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:58 PM
    sonilka Tkt. Y’a le wallpaper de Haze Remaster qui arrive en exclu pour les abonnés du Switch Online
    keiku posted the 04/02/2025 at 04:01 PM
    stardustx payant

    exactement cette honte absolue
    gat posted the 04/02/2025 at 04:03 PM
    Et pour les trolls, y’a quand même une sacrée différence sur les deux interfaces.
    La Switch 1 affiche 11h52 AM et la Switch 2 1h30 PM.
    tab posted the 04/02/2025 at 04:10 PM
    C bo, j’espère des pack de personnalisation à 20 euros
    dokidokii posted the 04/02/2025 at 04:20 PM
    Mais ils font exprès d'être ambiguës sur la Switch 2 ?! A croire qu'ils veulent que le consommateur la considère comme une Switch tout court
