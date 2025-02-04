accueil
name :
Mario Kart World
Switch 2
Switch 2
Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo
Nintendo
course
course
neptonic
La nouvelle interface de la Switch 2 en image
-
https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/featured-games/switch-2-edition/
posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:50 PM by neptonic
neptonic
stardustx
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:51 PM
Un gros bouleversement
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:52 PM
Magnifique j'adore Nintendo...
Putain
neptonic
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:53 PM
stardustx
vivement les tutos
gamjys
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:54 PM
Oh là là,toujours pas de nouveau possibilité pour l'intégration de thème ! Bordel il y a rien qui va avec cette console.
sonilka
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:54 PM
Dire qu'à l'époque de la Switch, j'espérais une refonte au moins visuelle et la possibilité de davantage customiser le fond. Doux rêveur.
stardustx
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:55 PM
neptonic
payants
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:56 PM
Dans 30 ans ont aura la même interface pour la switch 4
losz
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:56 PM
gaeon
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:57 PM
Bah en vrai il manque juste les thèmes sinon en soi c'est agréable et fonctionnel.
gat
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:58 PM
sonilka
Tkt. Y’a le wallpaper de Haze Remaster qui arrive en exclu pour les abonnés du Switch Online
keiku
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 04:01 PM
stardustx
payant
exactement cette honte absolue
gat
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 04:03 PM
Et pour les trolls, y’a quand même une sacrée différence sur les deux interfaces.
La Switch 1 affiche 11h52 AM et la Switch 2 1h30 PM.
tab
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 04:10 PM
C bo, j’espère des pack de personnalisation à 20 euros
dokidokii
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 04:20 PM
Mais ils font exprès d'être ambiguës sur la Switch 2 ?! A croire qu'ils veulent que le consommateur la considère comme une Switch tout court
