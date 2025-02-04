profile
La Switch 2 a sont genre bloodborne exclusif
ça sera The Duskbloods
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/02/2025 at 01:57 PM by piratees
    comments (12)
    iglooo posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:00 PM
    Partez sur le build ail, il est surpuissant.
    mercure7 posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:02 PM
    Delogu ? C'est toi ?
    iglooo posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:03 PM
    mercure7 Le maréchal pète hein
    piratees posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:03 PM
    mercure7 non pourquoi ? c'est fan de bloodborne
    neptonic posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:06 PM
    ça n'a rien de bloordbone, il a l'air hyper chelou on dirait un jeu multi par l"équipe B
    gaeon posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:09 PM
    J'aime bien mais pourquoi en faire une exclue NS2. Tant qu'à sortir le chéquier j'aurais préféré le voir sorti pour un jeu plus "Nintendoesque".
    denton posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:10 PM
    Jamais de la vie c'est l'équipe A de fs qui a pondu ca
    guiguif posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:12 PM
    Effectivement jeu multijoueurs, a voir si jouable full solo comme le dernier Elden Ring machintruc, sinon next
    piratees posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:17 PM
    denton on fait quel jeu l'équipe A ?
    aozora78 posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:27 PM
    Dégouté, c'est apparemment un jeu à la Elden Ring NightReign... le yoyo émotionnel :/
    dalbog posted the 04/02/2025 at 02:30 PM
    Multijoueur apparemment.

    Dégouté !
    kaiserstark posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:01 PM
    guiguif aozora78 dalbog Oui c'est un jeu multi PvPvE à 8
