Rayman 3 Hoodlum Havoc HD
name : Rayman 3 Hoodlum Havoc HD
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : plates-formes
multiplayer : non
european release date : 03/21/2012
us release date : 03/21/2012
other versions : PlayStation 3
aozora78
83
Likes
Likers
aozora78
articles : 1112
visites since opening : 2434449
aozora78 > blog
Rayman 3: Cette VF de dingue dans la 1ère heure du jeu!
Jeux Multiplateformes


Que va devenir la licence avec les changements chez Ubisoft? Nous verrons bien.



    posted the 03/28/2025 at 01:42 PM by aozora78
    comments (4)
    sussudio posted the 03/28/2025 at 01:42 PM
    Excellent jeu que j'ai jamais fini, à ajouter dans ma playlist
    altendorf posted the 03/28/2025 at 01:45 PM
    Je veux un remake de Rayman 2 (et pas le pseudo "remake" de la PS2).
    kidicarus posted the 03/28/2025 at 01:52 PM
    Je n'ai pas aimé ce jeu, justement en parti les dialogues en plus du jeu lui même.
    famimax posted the 03/28/2025 at 02:00 PM
    J’ai attaqué la version 360 HD il y a pas longtemps en retro compatibilité Xbox Series, la VF est bonne mais le mix audio est merdique
