La jaquette de Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond dévoilée !
A défaut d'avoir une date, on a la cover du jeu :
Très classe je trouve, vivement sa sortie !
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/27/2025 at 04:19 PM by
lightside
comments (
3
)
elicetheworld
posted
the 03/27/2025 at 04:19 PM
Stylé ..tout simplement
sonilka
posted
the 03/27/2025 at 04:21 PM
Original. C'est fou comme la plupart des jaquettes manquent d'identité et son sans inspiration.
burningcrimson
posted
the 03/27/2025 at 04:25 PM
Je m'attendais à un truc plus sobre bizarrement.
