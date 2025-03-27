profile
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
40
Likers
name : Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Retro Studios
genre : FPS
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
lightside
15
Likes
Likers
lightside
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 226
visites since opening : 520843
lightside > blog
all
La jaquette de Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond dévoilée !
A défaut d'avoir une date, on a la cover du jeu :



Très classe je trouve, vivement sa sortie !
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/27/2025 at 04:19 PM by lightside
    comments (3)
    elicetheworld posted the 03/27/2025 at 04:19 PM
    Stylé ..tout simplement
    sonilka posted the 03/27/2025 at 04:21 PM
    Original. C'est fou comme la plupart des jaquettes manquent d'identité et son sans inspiration.
    burningcrimson posted the 03/27/2025 at 04:25 PM
    Je m'attendais à un truc plus sobre bizarrement.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo