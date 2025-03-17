profile
Hihi !!! Les Guignols Jeux Video ('Bécile, PS2 et cie...) Haha !!!
Epique époque où l'humour était mature, non hashtagué par une bande d'esprits chagrins sanguins, mais des esprits bien dans leurs peaux, sans grains.
Bref, loin des femmelettes ou des omelettes susceptibles. Enjoy.

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkruMjMe-T0
    posted the 03/17/2025 at 04:35 PM by solarr
    solarr posted the 03/17/2025 at 05:08 PM
GTA Levallois !
    GTA Levallois !
    defcon5 posted the 03/17/2025 at 07:07 PM
    Y'a encore un peu (beaucoup ?) de cet humour dans Groland
