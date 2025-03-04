profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
aozora78
83
Likes
Likers
aozora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1108
visites since opening : 2417377
aozora78 > blog
all
[PS5] Age of Mythology Retold : Trailer et Date
Jeux Multiplateformes


Le remaster de ce jeu culte, développé par Word's Edge et les Xbox Game Studios, sortira le 4 Mars 2025 sur PS5.



/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/20/2025 at 06:54 PM by aozora78
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo