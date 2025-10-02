accueil
[LIVE] Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PS5 PRO)
1 petite heure et encore 1h ce soir vers 21h
Rediffusions Twitch :
https://bit.ly/384AVRs
posted the 02/10/2025 at 01:11 PM
rogeraf
posted
the 02/10/2025 at 01:13 PM
Petite question sur Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, qu'est qu'il donne sur les consoles portables en rendu ??? (steamdeck, Rog Ally)
marchale
posted
the 02/10/2025 at 02:59 PM
rogeraf
https://youtu.be/AgJGka5bnUk?si=JkwDwHtJtd9CfU2i
rogeraf
posted
the 02/10/2025 at 04:11 PM
marchale
merci j'irais voir
ioop
posted
the 02/10/2025 at 05:30 PM
on se refait 1 live vers 21h mais je suis empoissonnée là et loin de tout je vais surement devoir revenir sur une sauvegarde antérieur ..
