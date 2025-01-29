profile
PiMAX achève la concurrence avec son DREAM-R
Plus adapté au FPS/RTS, simu auto.... moins pour la simulation de vol dû à son FOV réduit.

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCh602M3PF4
    posted the 01/29/2025 at 12:28 PM by solarr
    comments (1)
    solarr posted the 01/29/2025 at 01:03 PM
    par contre, hormis le contraste, la netteté, la définition meilleurs et l'utilisation orientée simulation, le Quest 3 est le plus simple à configurer et plus confortable et se cale mieux sur votre tête, belle image. En plus du prix plus avantageux.

    Prenez garde aux réglages plus complexes côté PiMAX...

    Si le Quest 4 upgrade sa définition, la concurrence sera rude.
