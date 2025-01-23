profile
Monte Carlo 2025 : Shakedown - RDV aux Tourniquets de Bayons :)
19h53 Normalement à l'étape Faucon-du-Caire - Bréziers

Aujourd'hui






Rappelez-vous l'an passé... digne d'un jeu video !






En CAM EMBARQUEE

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDComDwcCFw
    comments (3)
    sonilka posted the 01/23/2025 at 01:10 PM
    L'an dernier ca avait été totalement dingue le jeudi soir. La folie sur les bords de la route. J'aurais adoré etre présent. Je ne sais pas si cette année il en sera de meme car certains pilotes (Ogier surtout) avait estimé que c'était trop dangereux et qu'il fallait revoir la sécurité sur ce passage.
    verseb posted the 01/23/2025 at 01:15 PM
    Ya des gens du 05 ici ?
    solarr posted the 01/23/2025 at 04:10 PM
    sonilka hâte d'un rebelote ce soir.
